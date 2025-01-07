Thousands of premature babies staying warm, thanks to Beanies 4 Babies

LUTZ, Fla — Every year, thousands of babies are born prematurely across Tampa Bay. There is a group of seniors living in Lutz who are working hard to make sure these infants stay warm during those precious first few days, weeks and months.

They call the group Beanies 4 Babies, and over the past year, these seniors at the Lutz Senior Center in Hillsborough County have knitted more than 6,000 beanies, booties, and blankets for babies in hospitals across Tampa Bay.

“The greatest thing that you can do in life is give back, and when I get to be with these ladies and the people that we have elsewhere doing the knitting, I mean, it’s hard not to just break down and cry with the joy,” said founder Ron Clark.

Clark’s family knows first-hand the stress that comes with caring for a premature baby. Two of his grandchildren were born prematurely.

“And what I saw was in the nursery some nurses covering the heads of these little babies with tube socks and I was like, ‘what?’ and so I waved the nurse over and I said, ‘why are you doing that?’ she said, ‘oh we got to keep their heads warm,’ and I said, ‘yea but a tube sock,’ and she said, ‘their heads are so small and we don’t have beanies that will fit them,’” said Clark.

Just like that, Beanies 4 Babies was born. Throughout the year, Clark and his family drop off thousands of beanies to eight different hospitals across Tampa Bay.

“In fact, just this last year at St. Joe's Children’s Hospital, over 4,000 beanies for those babies and every one of them were used, and we know that because we got a call to have some more made,” said Clark.

When the Lutz Senior Center heard about the demand, they immediately reached for the spool and yarn.

“I’ve had six nieces and nephews that I’ve always knitted for, I knew they were enjoying it, but this is more special because of what it is, these little babies are very special,” said one senior named Brenda.

“All my babies were preemies, so this place gives us purpose that we come here every day, or whatever days we come, and that we do something for other people besides ourselves,” said another senior named Mary.

Clark said the best part is the reaction from the families; seeing such a small gift create such an enormous impact.

“A father came out of the room because you couldn’t go in there, but the father came out, and he said nobody had ever done anything like this for us and that it moved him so much that we had taken the time to get this,” said Clark.

Clark hopes more senior centers locally and across the country are inspired by this program and create their own Beanies 4 Babies knitting clubs.

“We are not only a voice, but we are a functional part of the success of that child’s life,” said Clark.