Forecast: Unusually chilly today: 50s

Mostly sunny and chilly today.

Temperatures this morning will generally fall to the 30s and 40s but the stronger breeze will make it feel like the 30s for most through about 8am. Some locations may even see wind chills in the 20s at times.

A few clouds early then clearing skies for the afternoon. Temperatures much of the day will be in the 40s and only briefly reach the 50s between noon and 4pm. Bundle up!

Another cold night is likely with widespread 30s on Wednesday morning, including a freeze across the Nature Coast and the potential for frosts elsewhere. Highs Wednesday will only reach near 60 degrees.

Look for much of the same on Thursday with some of the coldest morning temperatures of the week as even Tampa may fall to the mid-30s. Thursday afternoon we'll be back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temps turn a bit milder to end the week and start the weekend. This is very brief and mainly because another cold front will be approaching. This front will bring sct'd showers to central Florida Saturday followed by more cold weather to end the weekend and to start next week.

Stay warm today!