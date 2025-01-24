News to Know for January 24

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Arrgh you ready for tomorrow? Cold weather isn't stopping Gasparilla, which kicks off this Saturday in Tampa. The tradition dates back to 1904, when a conversation about livening up the annual May Day Parade led to the idea of adding Jose Gaspar and his crew. Just make sure you add some extra layers to your pirate wardrobe if you plan to attend this year because forecasts call for chilly temperatures all day long.

News to Know

Homeowners question flooding in storm aftermath: Neighbors whose homes flooded after Hurricane Milton are pointing fingers at the Edward Medard Reservoir since water was released before and during the storm.

New reports say that Liam Coen is now expected to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. A free exhibit celebrates John Lennon's "Lost Weekend": May Pang, the former girlfriend and personal photographer of the iconic Beatle himself, will have her photos on display at Tempus Projects this weekend.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the sun will finally return today, but warmer weather will not. Expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Most of the Tampa Bay area should also be on the lookout for a Freeze Watch this weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, January 24, 2025

Susan Solves It

A new study found people are leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year by not claiming their credit card rewards.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Claiming Credit Card Rewards

Things to Do this Friday, Jan. 24

Eat some premium barbecue at the 28th Annual Lakeland Pigfest.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 4075 James C. Ray Dr, Lakeland Cost: $5

Have a laugh with Jessica Kirson live at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $40

Experience a unique water-style circus at "Cirque Italia: Water Circus."

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon Cost: $30



