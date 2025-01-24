Watch Now
Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen to become head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars: Report

One day after reports Coen was returning to Tampa Bay, he has reportedly told the team he is leaving for Jacksonville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to offensive coordinator Liam Coen, left, during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach.

For the second consecutive year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their offensive coordinator to another team.

On Wednesday, Coen had taken himself out of the running for the head coaching job and agreed to a new contract with the Bucs. The new contract would have made him one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the NFL.

Later that same day, the Jags announced they were parting ways with GM Trenk Baalke.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter reported Coen was back in Jacksonville discussing the coaching position.

Liam Coen was hired as offensive coordinator under Bucs head coach Todd Bowles less than one year ago. In his only season as offensive coordinator in Tampa, the Bucs were top five in both scoring and total yardage. Quarterback Baker Mayfield took his career to the next level under Coen and the revamped offense, with 4500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and a 71.4% completion percentage — all career highs for Mayfield. Prior to his stint in Tampa, Coen served as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2022 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky in 2023.

This is familiar territory for Tampa Bay after Dave Canelas left the Buccaneers to be Carolina Panthers head coach after one season as offensive coordinator. Todd Bowles now faces the challenge of hiring his fourth offensive coordinator in his fourth season as Bucs head coach.

