Forecast: Becoming sunny but staying chilly

Sunshine returns today, but warm temperatures do not.

We'll start with cloudy skies this morning and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The clouds will clear west to east through the morning, giving most folks along the coast sunshine by midday and in many cases, much earlier. Temperatures today will only "warm" into the 50s.

Clear skies overnight set us up for the coldest night of the week. North of the Bay we're likely to see a freeze with temperatures Saturday morning in the upper 20s and low 30s. Farther south, mid and upper-30s will be more common. We'll see plenty of sun on Saturday and the winds will start to swing back around from the east allowing our temperatures to briefly warm up over 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. Layer up if you're going to Gasparilla as most of the day will feel chilly.

Temperatures won't be nearly as cold on Sunday morning, generally in the 40s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Sundays and even milder temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be around 70 degrees.

Once we get into the 70s on Sunday, that where we'll be for a while, the long-term forecast shows no major cold fronts next week. That will bring back more typical January weather. Mornings will start in the upper 40s to the mid-50s and the afternoons will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will reach anywhere from the low to the mid-70s all of next week.

Have a great weekend!