John Lennon celebrated in free photography exhibit in Ybor City this weekend

May Pang was Lennon's photographer and girlfriend during his "Lost Weekend"
Sean Daly
YBOR CITY, Fla. — May Pang is surrounded by photographs of her greatest, most famous love affair.

"This is just him," she says.

"Him" just happens to be John Lennon.

That's right, the Beatle, the rock legend.

For a short, sweet time in the early 1970s, May Pang, a music executive, was Lennon's personal photographer and girlfriend.

"We were very much in love," she said.

That period is known as Lennon's "Lost Weekend." He had just split with the Beatles — and briefly split with his wife, Yoko Ono.

Pang's stunningly intimate photographs are part of a free exhibit this weekend at the Tempus Projects Gallery inside the historic Kress Building.

There is also an accompanying "Lost Weekend" documentary available on streaming services.

Pang will also be selling and signing prints of her photographs over the weekend, as well as telling a lot of stories.

For more on the John Lennon exhibit, go here.

