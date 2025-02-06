News to Know for February 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Thursday marks the opening of the annual Florida State Fair, a tradition dating back to 1904. At the time, the fair was held at Henry B. Plant's Tampa Bay Hotel, now known as the University of Tampa. It found its new home at the fairgrounds in 1975, where you're still able to find all your deep-fried favorites to this day. But what's on the menu for this year? Think chicken & waffle funnel cakes and Jolly Rancher creamsicles.

News to Know

Hundreds protest in Tampa: Protesters gathered in solidarity against the leadership and policies of President Donald Trump, part of a nationwide movement known as 50501—more than 50 protests in 50 states in one day.

Protesters gathered in solidarity against the leadership and policies of President Donald Trump, part of a nationwide movement known as 50501—more than 50 protests in 50 states in one day. A family receives bills for their destroyed home: Toni and John Tarsi claim Duke Energy is billing them for their St. Pete Beach home that they have not lived in since Hurricane Helene.



Seniors celebrate and share the Lunar New Year: The Brandon Senior Center has thrown its annual festival for decades.

The Brandon Senior Center has thrown its annual festival for decades. Tampa salaries are not keeping up with rent: A new Redfin report says renters need to make about $69,000 to afford the median asking rent, which is about $15,000 more than the 2024 estimated median renter income in the city.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says that sunny skies will return this afternoon, along with warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, February 6, 2025

Susan Solves It

As families surround the TV for the big game, federal regulators found TVs are one of the most common items in furniture tip-overs. We look at what you can do to tackle that hazard before the Super Bowl.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Furniture Tip Overs

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 6

Experience Art After Dark at the Museum of Fine Art in St. Pete.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $15

Watch acclaimed contemporary jazz performer Arturo Sandoval perform at the Straz Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $45

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they take on the Ottowa Senators at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $20



