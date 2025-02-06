Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds gather in Tampa to protest policies of President Donald Trump

A protest brought hundreds of people to the area outside Tampa City Hall. Protesters gathered in solidarity against the leadership and policies of President Donald Trump.
50501 protest.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A protest brought hundreds of people to the area outside Tampa City Hall. Protesters gathered in solidarity against the leadership and policies of President Donald Trump.

The protest was part of a nationwide movement known as 50501 — more than 50 protests in 50 states in one day.

Tara Ortiz, from Tampa, showed up to protest billionaire Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s government.

“We need to resist,” she said. “We need to fight back. It just makes me so proud to be part of this. Our little Tampa!”

elon protest sign.png

Meanwhile, former kindergarten teacher Debbie Kahn spoke against a possible plan to dissolve the Department of Education.

“Do I think government has waste? Of course!” she said. “But you go in and you try to make a difference, and you look at all the different roles of Education.”

Many others, like Mayra Mendez, were motivated to protest by the President’s recent immigration policies.

“We came over here to support our family, to support our friends, to support everyone that is dealing with this right now,” she said.

Protesters also gathered at the state capitol in Tallahassee.


NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.

Next generation of journalists look at the business during News Literacy Week

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.