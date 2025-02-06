Hundreds gather in Tampa to protest policies of President Donald Trump

TAMPA, Fla. — A protest brought hundreds of people to the area outside Tampa City Hall. Protesters gathered in solidarity against the leadership and policies of President Donald Trump.

The protest was part of a nationwide movement known as 50501 — more than 50 protests in 50 states in one day.

Tara Ortiz, from Tampa, showed up to protest billionaire Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s government.

“We need to resist,” she said. “We need to fight back. It just makes me so proud to be part of this. Our little Tampa!”

Meanwhile, former kindergarten teacher Debbie Kahn spoke against a possible plan to dissolve the Department of Education.

“Do I think government has waste? Of course!” she said. “But you go in and you try to make a difference, and you look at all the different roles of Education.”

Many others, like Mayra Mendez, were motivated to protest by the President’s recent immigration policies.

“We came over here to support our family, to support our friends, to support everyone that is dealing with this right now,” she said.

Protesters also gathered at the state capitol in Tallahassee.