Introducing BBQ stuffed waffles: 2025 Florida State Fair food guide

Food vendors at the Florida State Fair are never lacking in creativity (or deep fryers) and now they're back again for the new year.

Make sure you head to the fair on an empty stomach because there'll be plenty to try. Here are some of the latest concoctions you'll be able to find in 2025. Click here for a food map.

The fair runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17. For more information and tickets, click here.

BAKED ZITI ON A STICK

Florida State Fair

"Your favorite Italian dish, baked ziti, is now available with a fun fair flare! Rigatoni noodles, homemade marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese on top for an ooey gooey combo! Add a sprinkle of parm, a dash of parsley and enjoy all of this on a stick!"

LOCATION: All American Concessions

BBQ STUFFED WAFFLES

Florida State Fair

"A freshly made waffle stuffed with savory BBQ pulled pork and crispy bacon, finished with a drizzle of rich maple butter sauce."

LOCATION: Low-N-Slow Catering

CHICKEN & WAFFLE FUNNEL CAKE

Florida State Fair

"A freshly made funnel cake dusted with powdered sugar, topped with hand-battered chicken and drizzled with real maple syrup."

LOCATION: Ryals Sweet Shop

"CRACK MAC"

Florida State Fair

"Cavatappi noodles with zesty street corn, peppers, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Topped with your choice of chicken, chorizo, or carnitas, plus ranch, Tajín, parmesan, and fresh cilantro. A bold, flavorful twist on mac & cheese!"

LOCATION: Holy Macaroni

JOLLY RANCHER CREAMSICLE

Florida State Fair

"Cool, creamy and bursting with fruity flavor. The Jolly Rancher Creamsicle blends tangy slush with smooth vanilla soft serve."

LOCATION: Apple Fries

"DAD BOD"

Florida State Fair

"Brisket burger patty, smoked pork belly, barbecue pulled pork, cheese and pork belly jam on a toasted brioche bun."

LOCATION: Our Noire Kitchen

COTTON CANDY TEA

Florida State Fair

"Sweet, refreshing iced tea with a nostalgic hint of cotton candy—fairground fun in every sip!"

LOCATION: Tiki Tea

GOURMET CHOCOLATE BACON CHEESECAKE ON A STICK

Florida State Fair

"New York-style cheesecake on a stick: chocolate-dipped, bacon-crunch coated, with caramel and white chocolate drizzle."

LOCATION: Funky Flamingo