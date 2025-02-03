Watch Now
2025 Florida State Fair: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2025 Florida State Fair has finally arrived! Taking place from February 6-17 there will be plenty of fun for people of all ages to do.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds:

FAIR HOURS

  • Monday – Thursday
    • Gates open: 11 a.m.
    • Midway opens: 1 p.m.
  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day
    • Gates open: 10 a.m.
    • Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.
  • Please Note:
    • Entry into the Fairgrounds will not be permitted after 9 p.m.
    • Fair Buildings will close at 9:00 p.m.
    • Outdoor concessions and the Midway will remain open after 9:00 p.m.
    • Closing times will vary based on attendance and weather conditions.

PARKING

Parking at the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa, Florida, is free.

There are three entrances to the Fairgrounds parking facilities: Orient Road, Martin Luther King, and US 301.

TICKET PRICES

  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:
    • Adult: $16
    • Child (6-11): $11
  • Monday – Thursday:
    • Adult: $12
    • Child (6-11): $7

Purchase your tickets online here.

ARMBAND PRICES

  • Friday - Sunday and President's Day: $45
  • Monday - Thursday: $35

NEW FAIR FOODS

This year's fair has many new foods you probably never thought you'd try, including:

  • Baked ziti on a stick
  • BBQ stuffed waffles
  • Chicken & waffle funnel cake
  • Jolly Rancher creamsicle

For a full list of the new fair foods and where they'll be located on the Fairgrounds, click here.

