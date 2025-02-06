Forecast: Sunny & warm with AM patchy fog

Warm & dry weather continues.

Some patchy fog and low clouds are likely this morning. This however won't last long. We'll see sunny skies returning this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm quickly later today. While the beaches will stay in the low and mid-70s, towns east of I-75 are likely to reach into the 80s this afternoon.

More low clouds and patchy fog are possible on Friday morning. Much of this will be gone by mid-morning and sunshine will take over for Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will again be back around 80.

No change to the weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Some patchy fog and low clouds are possible on Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures early will be in the upper 50s and low 60s but by the afternoon expect most towns to reach near and even over 80 degrees. The one exception will be the coast where a sea breeze will likely keep the beaches in the 70s.

Although no significant rainfall is in the forecast for the next 7 days, a weak front close to Florida next week may be close enough to produce a couple of isolated PM pop-ups beginning on Monday.

Have a great Thursday!