News to Know for February 24

It may be rainy today, but the weekend weather in Tampa was mostly sunny as runners and walkers from all over took on the Gasparilla Distance Classic. Established in 1978, the nonprofit raises funds for charitable youth organizations and running programs in the Tampa Bay area. The races now welcome over 29,000 when all events are combined, and $6 million has been donated.

News to Know

An accident in Polk County ends in tragedy: Police said 4-year-old Chosen Morris passed away after he accidentally shot himself at his home in Davenport.

Police said 4-year-old Chosen Morris passed away after he accidentally shot himself at his home in Davenport.



Grant Colligan came in first place during the Gasparilla Distance Classic on Sunday, while Trevor Wysong came in shortly after.

For weeks, sixth-graders at the school had practiced tap in socks and bare feet, but then the Straz Center for the Performing Arts showed up with the gift of tap shoes. A farmers market makes a difference through fresh food: The Lealman Farmers Market is open one Sunday a month and provides fresh food to those with limited access to grocery stores.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a rainy and chilly start to your day. Not only will we have temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but moderate to light rain will impact just about everyone in the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, February 24, 2025

Susan Solves It

Infant support cushions are popular with new parents, but many come with suffocation risks. These are the new safety standards federal regulators are rolling out to try and change that.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Infant Support Cushions

Things to Do this Monday, Feb. 24

Watch this year's Academy Award nominees for Best Documentary Short at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $12

Play a game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Visit giraffes, elephants, penguins and more at ZooTampa.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Avenue, Tampa Cost: $50



