4-year-old boy in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in Davenport, police say

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport Police said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after he shot himself on Friday evening.

On Feb. 21, around 6:30 p.m., police said the child was at home in Davenport with his parents and siblings, getting ready for an outing. Officials said the child went to the garage by himself and entered the family vehicle, where he found a hidden handgun and accidentally shot himself.

According to police, the parents drove the child to Advent Health Hospital, where he was then airlifted to an Orlando hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the parents are cooperating with police as the investigation is ongoing.