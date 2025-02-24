Forecast: Rainy Monday

Wet start to the work week.

Rain this morning will impact just about everyone in the area. None of this is severe, but expect a light to moderate rain for the morning commute. Monday morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

The rain will continue in waves through the afternoon. Although it won't rain continuously, periods of showers are likely right into the evening commute as well. With the clouds and showers highs will only stay in the 60s.

There may be a few showers through the early parts of Tuesday. We'll start Tuesday with clouds and temps in the 60s. By the afternoon, however, drier air will move in giving us a lot of sunshine and milder temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and very comfortable. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the mid-70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Another weak front will move through the area late in the week. This one is unlikely to bring a lot of rain, maybe a shower late Thursday or Friday morning. Much drier air will move in behind this front cooling us down a little for Friday and the weekend. You won't notice this as much during the day but rather at night as overnight temperatures return to the 40s and low 50s through the weekend.

Have a good Monday!