News to Know for February 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Grab an umbrella on your way out to work or school because it looks like we'll have a rainy afternoon ahead of us this Wednesday. I hope you haven't put your sweaters away just yet, either, because another cold front is headed for the state's west coast. I know most Floridians are desperate to return to our regularly scheduled programming of heat and sunshine, but at least we're not still dealing with snow.
News to Know
- A WWE Global Superstar talks Black History Month: Thaddeus Bullard, AKA WWE's Titus O'Neil, now uses his celebrity, philanthropy, and compassion to mentor kids across the Tampa Bay area.
- Trinity gets a new hyperlocal restaurant: Farm to Taco, a partnership between a health-coach wife, a chef husband and his chef best friend, puts a modern community spin on Mexican cuisine.
- Leonard Peltier leaves a Florida prison: The Native American activist has maintained that he did not murder two FBI agents during a 1975 confrontation, which led to his imprisonment.
- The affordable housing crisis remains a top concern: High housing costs continue to be a challenge for Floridians as lawmakers prepare for their 60-day session in Tallahassee next month.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says another cold front is heading for the west coast of Florida. Rain is also likely today, along with a possible thunderstorm or two.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is warning of a scam playing on the emotions of families searching for lost pets.
Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
- Cost: Free
- Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- See Alton Brown live at the Straz Center.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $78
