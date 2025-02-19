News to Know for February 19

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Grab an umbrella on your way out to work or school because it looks like we'll have a rainy afternoon ahead of us this Wednesday. I hope you haven't put your sweaters away just yet, either, because another cold front is headed for the state's west coast. I know most Floridians are desperate to return to our regularly scheduled programming of heat and sunshine, but at least we're not still dealing with snow.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says another cold front is heading for the west coast of Florida. Rain is also likely today, along with a possible thunderstorm or two.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Susan Solves It

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is warning of a scam playing on the emotions of families searching for lost pets.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lost Pet Scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 19

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa Cost: Free

See Alton Brown live at the Straz Center.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: $78



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.