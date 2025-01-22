Watch Now
Parts of Florida see nearly 10 inches of snow in updated totals

Florida sees snow from historic winter storm
Snow in Tallahassee 2025
The National Weather Service just dropped updated snowfall totals, with Milton now up to 9.8 inches.

This will be the final total and, if verified, may stand as the new Florida state record for snowfall.

Snowfall totals 1/22/25

A previous record was 4 inches, also set in Milton in 1954.

In Tallahassee, two to 3 inches of snow and sleet fell on the campus of Florida State University on Tuesday night. The last time the city saw accumulating snow was in 2018.

Blowing snow on Pensacola Beach

The heaviest snows are, by far, well in the western panhandle but lighter amounts are being recorded even in points farther east than Tallahassee. Dusting around Jacksonville is also possible this morning as things come to an end.

