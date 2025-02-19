Forecast: Rain likely later today

Rain is likely later today.

Most folks will start the day dry with only a few showers around the Nature Coast this morning. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s.

Winds will increase from the south today making it feel more humid through the afternoon. Clouds will be common but some sun is likely too, especially south of I-4. Temperatures will warm into the 70s. A cold front will approach the west coast of Florida this afternoon. It'll bring an area of rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The chance of any severe weather with this system is very low. Look for most of the rain to move through between 3-8pm tonight.

Thursday will start with some clouds but those should clear quickly in the morning leaving us with sunshine and dry, cool air for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid-60s.

Friday morning will start cold with the possibility of frosts and/or freezes, north of the Bay. Even towns around Tampa may fall into the upper 30s on Friday morning. Look for sunny skies and cool temps in the 60s on Friday.

Saturday will start chilly in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Clouds are likely to increase during the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday during the day looks dry.

Starting after sunset on Saturday and continuing into the day on Sunday there will be a chance for some showers or rain. Right now it looks like the best chances for rain will be south of I-4 though some rain could fall north of the interstate too, especially on Sunday. Sunday morning will be milder than Saturday, with temps in the 50s and as long as we don't get too much rain on Sunday, we should be able to warm to around 70 by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday!