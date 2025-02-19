Farm to Taco restaurant brings top chefs, fresh food and community love to Trinity

Watch Now
Brand-new spot teams up friends and family for a health-conscious venture.
Farm to Taco, a new restaurant concept in Trinity, is hyperlocal in everything: the food, the chefs, and the clientele.

The delicious partnership between a health-coach wife and a chef husband, plus his chef best friend, Farm to Taco, puts a modern community spin on Mexican cuisine.

"It's like you went to your best friend's house that's a chef, and they made tacos for you," said Beverly Stasis, a health coach who opened the restaurant with her husband, Chef Alex Koelsch, and his best friend, Chef Christine Robinson.

Farm to Taco is in the Trinity Village shopping district on State Road 54.

The restaurant uses locally sourced farm-fresh ingredients in a scratch kitchen to create an inventive and verrry pretty menu featuring braised beef, hoisin-glazed pork, Baja shrimp, blackened salmon, and more.

For more on Farm to Taco, go here.


