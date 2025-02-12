News to Know for February 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Remember to look up today. Not only will Venus be shining brightly all month long, but we'll also have a full moon. The February Snow Moon is set to reach peak illumination at 8:53 a.m., meaning it will likely greet you on your way to school or work this morning. Then, later tonight, grab a telescope or some binoculars if you also want to get a good look at Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says our day will kick off with temperatures in the 60s. But highs will warm up to the upper 70s and mid and even upper 80s, depending on how close you are to the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Susan Solves It

AI is making it easier for criminals to steal your money. We look at ways you can protect yourself from voice scams.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: AI Voice Scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 12

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Catch a showing of the 1987 romantic drama "Moonstruck" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10

Find wacky treats and fun rides at the Florida State Fair.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa Cost: $12



