News to Know for February 12

Remember to look up today. Not only will Venus be shining brightly all month long, but we'll also have a full moon. The February Snow Moon is set to reach peak illumination at 8:53 a.m., meaning it will likely greet you on your way to school or work this morning. Then, later tonight, grab a telescope or some binoculars if you also want to get a good look at Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
News to Know
- A shooting leaves a man and his nephew hospitalized: Police said the 10-year-old boy is in "very critical but stable condition" after he and his uncle were shot while standing outside in St. Petersburg.
- Two Black photographers aim to inspire and educate: George McKenzie Jr., a National Geographic Explorer, documents wildlife, while Ashley Canay Morrow grabbed her camera during the 2020 protests following George Floyd's murder.
- A UT grad showcases his heritage: Chef Vinny Andriotti, who grew up in an Italian-American household on Long Island, is now opening Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co. in Tampa.
- State lawmakers reach immigration reform deal: Lawmakers returned to the state capitol on Tuesday, poised to pass a set of immigration reforms after weeks of conflict with Governor Ron DeSantis.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says our day will kick off with temperatures in the 60s. But highs will warm up to the upper 70s and mid and even upper 80s, depending on how close you are to the coast.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
AI is making it easier for criminals to steal your money. We look at ways you can protect yourself from voice scams.
Things to Do this Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
- Cost: Free
- Catch a showing of the 1987 romantic drama "Moonstruck" at the Tampa Theatre.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
- Cost: $10
- Find wacky treats and fun rides at the Florida State Fair.
- When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
- Cost: $12
