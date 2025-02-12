1 adult, 1 child injured after double shooting in St. Pete

ST. PETE. FLA. — St. Pete Police said one adult man and one child were injured after a shooting in St. Pete on Tuesday evening.

Police said a double shooting happened near the 1400 block on 15th Street South around 7 p.m.

Officials said the victims, a 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old nephew, were outside when they were struck by bullets.

The man and child suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital to receive treatment. Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the child is in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victims were not targeted and not involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more updates as they become available.