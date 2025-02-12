Watch Now
UT grads open Cousin Vinny's, Tampa's hot new Italian sandwich shop

Chef Vinny Andriotti blends fine cuisine with comfort food from home
Sean Daly
TAMPA, Fla. — Chef Vinny Andriotti grew up in an Italian-American household on Long Island. Delicious Sunday meals with family. Big flavor, big meatballs, big love.

After graduating from the University of Tampa with a finance degree, he studied his true love: cooking.

He's now blending his comfort food past with his fine dining present at Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co., a hot new Italian deli right near his alma mater.

He opened the place with three buddies, all New Yorkers, all on the same mission.

"We want everyone that comes in to feel like it's 2 o'clock on a Sunday, which is when Italian-Americans gather," he says. "What we're putting out is truly a piece of us. That's what's most important."

Cousin Vinny's is a scratch kitchen, everything fresh and inventive, with pure ingredients and loads of flavor. Cutlets are brined, and meatballs are infused with pecorino.

This is comfort food with a twist, including their signature sammie: schiaccata, Tuscan-style bread piled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and a whole lot more.

For more on Cousin Vinny's, go here.


