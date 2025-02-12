Forecast: Warm & humid with a bit more wind

Warm & breezy today.

We're starting off with more mild temperatures this morning in the 60s. Areas of low clouds and some patchy fog have also returned, with the most dense fog north of the Bay. Any of this fog should clear by mid-morning and sunny skies are likely for the rest of the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 70s along the coast and the mid and even upper-80s away from the beaches, east of I-75.

A weak front will approach our area tomorrow. This front doesn't look like it'll do much, but a couple of showers are possible Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be back in the 80s.

As the front weakens Thursday night, it could still pop a shower or two through Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks dry with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be the sunniest and driest day of the weekend with temperatures once again reach the mid-80s. Looks like a great day for the beach.

Although Sunday definitely won't be a washout, a stronger front will bring the chance for more widespread rain on Sunday afternoon. Behind the rain temperatures will fall fast leading to highs only in the 60s on Monday.

Have a great Wednesday!