News to Know for December 16

Posted
WFTS
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the sky last night or early this morning? If you did, you would have seen the Cold Moon, named for the last full moon of the year in December. Don't forget to score some tickets to "The Nutcracker," which will be performed at The Straz from Dec. 20-23.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says skies will be mostly sunny this morning but to expect a few scattered clouds and a noticeable breeze by the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, December 16, 2024

Susan Solves It

Scammers are stealing points and miles from travel reward accounts. But often times, people aren't finding out they're been hit until they book a trip.

Susan Solves It: Stolen reward points

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 16

  • Get your picture taken with Santa at the International Plaza and Bay Street.
    • When: 11 a.m.
    • Where: 2223 North Westshore Boulevard, Tampa
    • Cost: $40
  • Christmas is just around the corner, and Christmas Lane will prepare you for the celebrations as you see holiday lights, trees, and Santa.
    • When: 11 a.m.
    • Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy the special holiday treats or get your photo taken with Santa Claus at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $89.99

