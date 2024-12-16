AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida boy missing out of Lake County

TAVARES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old Lake County boy.

Jace Saunders is white, 3 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Jace was last seen Sunday wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark-colored pajama pants in the area of the 1000 block of Wells Avenue in Tavares. The photo shows the actual outfit Jace was wearing at the time of his disappearance. The FDLE says the boy may be in the company of his 50-year-old grandmother, Kelly Day-Dasilva. She is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling together in a black Honda Accord.

The Tavares Police Department says Jace is semi-verbal and has autism. Officers say he is supposed to be in the custody of the State of Florida, but believe his family took him during a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation.

Police arrested both Jace's mother and father for interference of child custody.

If you spot Jace, Kelly Day-Dasilva or the vehicle they may be traveling in, you're urged to immediately call 911 or the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101.