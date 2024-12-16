Charlotte County deputy dies, two active scenes unfolding

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy working for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has died Sunday night, officials have confirmed.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Florida Sen. Rick Scott said a Charlotte County deputy died.

"Devastated to hear of the passing of a Charlotte County deputy tonight," Scott wrote in his post. "I spoke with [Charlotte County Sheriff Bill] Prummel to let him know Ann and I are praying for his team and the deputy's family tonight. Please keep them in your prayers."

According to WFTX-TV, law enforcement worked a scene at a gas station near a Sunseeker in Port Charlotte. There are two active scenes unfolding.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube said in a social media post that his office was monitoring reports of multiple shootings in the area.

"My office is closely monitoring the reports of multiple shootings, including a potential officer-involved shooting in Charlotte County near the Sunseeker this evening," Steube wrote in his post. "Please avoid the area to allow Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Punta Gorda Police investigate."

