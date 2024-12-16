Forecast: Partly sunny and warm Monday

Warm weather returns today.

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies. We've got a big bright moon out too. It's called the Cold Moon, named for the last full moon of the year in December.

Once the sun comes out this morning expect temperatures to warm quickly. We'll get out of the 60s and into the 70s by 11 am and most towns will see highs near 80 this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny early but a few sct'd clouds will return this afternoon along with a noticeable east breeze.

That east breeze will bring in moderate levels of humidity and even the chance for a couple of showers this afternoon. The heaviest showers will definitely stay east of I-75 but one or two could sneak a little farther west, closer to the coast even into Tampa or the beaches.

Though today's rain chances are low, only about 5-10% near the coast, the rain coverage will increase to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday as the winds come in more from the southeast.

A cold front Thursday morning will put an end to any shower chances for the rest of the week and bring in sunny but also much colder weather for the weekend.

Have a great Monday!