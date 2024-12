Next Generation Ballet at the Straz Center, now a major destination for ballet students from across the globe, will once again put on a production of the Nutcracker unlike any other.

But this year, the annual show is bigger than ever before, with a record six performances to meet demand from a Tampa Bay public that has turned the production into a tradition.

The six shows will performed between Friday Dec. 20 to Monday Dec. 23. There are evening and matinee shows.

Tickets start at $30.25.

