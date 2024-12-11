Watch Now
News to Know for Dec. 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Welcome to our morning newsletter. Each day, you'll find top news, today's weather outlook and featured reporter stories. Don't forget to scroll all the way to the bottom for events and things to do in the area.

Don't put the sweaters away just yet. Today, we're expecting another cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area. If you're still shopping for your holiday gift list, check out the Merry Market, which is open tonight at 4:30 p.m.

News to Know

16-year-old Baylee Aguilar

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see warm and humid weather this morning with some scattered showers. But by midday, a cold front will move through the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Gift cards are one of the most popular holiday gifts, but many people could be throwing money away. A new survey finds most adults have hundreds of dollars in unused gift cards.

Many people have hundreds of dollars in unused gift cards

Things to Do this Wednesday, December 11

  • Head to the opening of the Humane Society of Pinellas' new Sjouwerman Adoption Center, where you can take a tour and meet adoptable pets.
    • When: 11 a.m.
    • Where: 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater
    • Cost: Free
  • Catch a screening of the cult classic film "Klute" at the historic Tampa Theatre.
    • When: 8 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N. Franklin St, Tampa
    • Cost: $10
  • Find Christmas gifts of all sorts at Tampa Bay's Merry Market, where you can shop artisan and handmade goods from local vendors.
    • When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 201 N Franklin St., Tampa
    • Cost: Free

