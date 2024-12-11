News to Know for Dec. 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Don't put the sweaters away just yet. Today, we're expecting another cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area. If you're still shopping for your holiday gift list, check out the Merry Market, which is open tonight at 4:30 p.m.

News to Know

A fire department needs help delivering Christmas magic: For more than 20 years, the Lealman Fire District has played the role of Santa in a community that is less fortunate than many others.

The mom said UPS won't refund her nearly $2,000 when the new MacBook she shipped her son in college disappeared.

A teenager will become the second youngest person to graduate from USF: 16-year-old Baylee Aguilar doesn't have her license yet, but she'll be able to call herself a college graduate this week.

Remembering those we've lost this year: From Carl Weathers to Shelley Duvall and Maggie Smith, a number of remarkable people passed on in 2024.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see warm and humid weather this morning with some scattered showers. But by midday, a cold front will move through the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Gift cards are one of the most popular holiday gifts, but many people could be throwing money away. A new survey finds most adults have hundreds of dollars in unused gift cards.

Many people have hundreds of dollars in unused gift cards

Things to Do this Wednesday, December 11

Head to the opening of the Humane Society of Pinellas' new Sjouwerman Adoption Center, where you can take a tour and meet adoptable pets.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater Cost: Free

Catch a screening of the cult classic film "Klute" at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N. Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Find Christmas gifts of all sorts at Tampa Bay's Merry Market, where you can shop artisan and handmade goods from local vendors.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: 201 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: Free



