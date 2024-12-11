Watch Now
Fire department needs help delivering Christmas magic to Lealman

Lealman Fire District needs more toys to deliver to thousands of children on Christmas Eve
Every Christmas Eve in Lealman, the big man himself arrives in a fire truck. He stops at hundreds of homes not to put out fires but to spark them in countless hearts.
LEALMAN, Fla. — Santa’s sleigh looks different in Lealman.

Every Christmas Eve, the big man himself arrives in a fire truck. He makes stops at hundreds of homes not to put out fires but to spark them in countless hearts.

Last year, he delivered gifts to more than 3,000 children in Lealman.

It’s an effort made possible by the Lealman Fire District and Chief Jim Millican.

“When the kids see Santa show up and we get off that truck with those toys, and Santa Claus is there, yeah, it’ll put a tear in your eye. Let me just tell ya, because they’re overwhelmed, they’re so overjoyed, and so thankful and appreciative to what we do,” he said.

For more than 20 years, his department has been playing the role of Santa in Lealman, a community that is less fortunate than many others.

“They work hard. They make a living. They provide for their family. But they can’t provide during the holidays what most families can provide for the holidays,” he said.

This year, almost two weeks from Christmas, Chief Millican has a problem.

Miliican and Santa need more presents — maybe double what has been donated to the fire department so far. Even though some age groups are covered, others are not.

“We really need a lot of stuff for the older kids — kids that are 10 to 16,” the chief said.

Millican’s Christmas wish is that more donations will come in so that when Santa’s sleigh—or firetruck—goes out, it will be full of toys, memories, and Christmas magic.

You can donate either toys or money to help this cause.

Any businesses, churches, or organizations that want to help can contact Millican at 727-526-5650 ext. 549 or email at jmillican@lealmanfire.com. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at any of the three fire stations within the Lealman Fire District.

