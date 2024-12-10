Share Facebook

FILE - Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Global Gift Gala in London, March 7, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Carl Weathers attends the LA premiere of "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre, Nov. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) Alex Gallardo/AP

FILE - M. Emmet Walsh arrives at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards, March 1, 2014, in Santa Monica, Calif. Walsh, the character actor who brought his unmistakable face and unsettling presence to films including “Blood Simple” and “Blade Runner,” died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at age 88, his manager said Wednesday. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP

FILE - Louis Gossett Jr. poses for a portrait in New York to promote the release of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" on Bu-ray on May 11, 2016. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File) Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

FILE - O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994. (AP Photo/Pool/Lois Bernstein, Pool, File) Lois Bernstein/AP

FILE - Producer Roger Corman poses in his Los Angeles office, May 8, 2013. Corman, the Oscar-winning “King of the Bs” who helped turn out such low-budget classics as “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Attack of the Crab Monsters” and gave many of Hollywood's most famous actors and directors an early break, died Thursday, May 9, 2024. He was 98. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Reed Saxon/AP

FILE - Dabney Coleman appears on the set of "Courting Alex" at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif., on Jan. 25, 2006. Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains like the chauvinist boss in "9 to 5" and the nasty TV director in "Tootsie," died Thursday, May 16, 2024, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 92. No other details were immediately available. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) REED SAXON/AP

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, Morgan Spurlock attends the 11th Annual New York Television Festival "CNN Presents: An Original Take on the Stories of Now" at the SVA Theatre in New York. Spurlock has gone from being an avid Big Mac consumer in “Super Size Me” to serving his own chicken sandwiches in "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" _ a sober look at an industry that processes 9 billion animals a year in America. Viewers watch as the filmmaker goes to Alabama to learn about raising chicks and follow the process all the way until he opens his own chicken restaurant in central Ohio, the nation’s test-market capital.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File) Ben Hider/Ben Hider/Invision/AP

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame legend Bill Walton, left, jokes with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa/AP

FILE - Actor Donald Sutherland appears at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Martin Mull participates in "The Cool Kids" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

FILE - In this May 23, 1977, file photo, actress Shelley Duvall is seen in Cannes, France. Duvall, whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File) Jean Jacques Levy/AP

FILE - Dr. Ruth Westheimer signs a copy of her book "Sexually Speaking" in New York on April 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew/AP

FILE - In this June 2, 2006, file photo, Richard Simmons speaks to the audience before the start of a summer salad fashion show at Grand Central Terminal in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File) Tina Fineberg/AP

FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star whose life and career were roiled by tabloid stories, Shannen Doherty has died at 53. Doherty's publicist said the actor died Saturday following years with breast cancer. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Comedian Bob Newhart pretends to speak on an antique telephone at his home in the Bel Air Estates community of Los Angeles, June 25, 2003. (AP Photo/Jerome T. Nakagawa, File) JEROME T NAKAGAWA/AP

FILE - Actor John Amos appears at the ABC Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 26, 2007. Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom “Good Times” and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the seminal 1977 miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 84. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, FIle) Nick Ut/AP

FILE - Phil Donahue attends the 2019 American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 19, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

FILE - James Earl Jones arrives at the Tony Awards on June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - British actress Dame Maggie Smith poses in London on Dec. 16, 2015. Smith, who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” has died at 89. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

FILE - Artist and songwriter Kris Kristofferson performs "Sunday Morning Coming Down" at the Nashville Songwriters Association International "50 Years of Songs" at the Ryman Auditorium, Sept. 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File) Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP

FILE - American actress Teri Garr is seen in this April 1987 photo in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, File) MARK TERRILL/AP

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2014 file photo, Producer Quincy Jones, of the documentary film "Keep On Keepin' On," poses for a portrait, in New York, Sept. 23, 2014. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File) Drew Gurian/Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

TV game show legend Chuck Woolery offers instruction on how to play cards to a girl from Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood during an event to celebrate Bicycle® Playing Cards 125th anniversary. The event raised money for the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood and the Alliance for Children's Rights, on Thursday May 6, 2010, in Universal City, California (Casey Rodgers / AP Images) Casey Rodgers/AP Images

FILE - Actor Tony Todd, from "Sushi Girl", poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego, July 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Matt Sayles/AP

FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB All-Star baseball game, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born phenom for the Los Angeles Dodgers who inspired “Fernandomania” while winning the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year in 1981, has died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File) Abbie Parr/AP

FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies player Pete Rose tips his hat to fans during an alumni day, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Matt Rourke/AP

FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing him as one of the 12 finalists of this year's hall of fame class during an event ahead of the NBA All Star basketball game, on Feb. 14, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Julio Cortez/AP

CORRECTS TO SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS, NOT NEW YORK GIANTS AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - San Francisco Giants' Willie Mays poses for a photo during baseball spring training in 1972. Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93. Mays' family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night, June 18, 2024, he had “passed away peacefully” Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous/AP

FILE - Jerry West watches warm ups prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File) Kelvin Kuo/AP

FILE - Ethel Kennedy, widow of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is shown at the Robert Kennedy Tennis Tournament in Forest Hills, N.Y., on Aug. 24, 1974. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File) Suzanne Vlamis/AP

FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., raises his fist after finishing his speech to the Democratic National Committee in Washington, Feb. 21. 2003. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) CHARLES DHARAPAK/AP

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny listens to a question during an interview at the Echo Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

FILE - Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, July 24, 2019, to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

FILE - Phil Lesh, of The Grateful Dead, performs during a reunion concert in East Troy, Wis. on Aug. 3, 2002. Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at age 84. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) MORRY GASH/AP

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin looks on during an NFL wildcard football playoff game against the New York Giants, Sunday Jan 6, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. Kiffin, a long-time NFL assistant coach whose Buccaneers defenses routinely ranked among the league’s best, died Thursday, July 11, 2024. He was 84. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Steve Nesius/AP

FILE - Chi Chi Rodriguez, of Puerto Rico, smiles while signing an autograph at the Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord, Mass., Friday, June 9, 2006. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) STEVEN SENNE/AP

