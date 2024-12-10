16-year-old to become the second youngest person to graduate from USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Although she does not have a driver’s license yet, 16-year-old Baylee Aguilar will be able to call herself a University of South Florida graduate this week.

At only 16, Aguilar is the second youngest person to ever graduate from USF, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology.

"I did Florida Virtual School flex program until about 11th grade, and at that point, I could just go as fast as I wanted,” said Aguilar. “I didn't really take any breaks, do anything like that, and so that's how I was able to go a little bit faster."

Aguilar will tell you she's always had a passion for learning. She graduated from high school at 13 and got her associate’s degree at 15.

The fact the teen was learning among older students in college didn't really faze her.

"It wasn't hard at all,” said Aguilar. “Actually, people here have been very welcoming, and I think if anything surprised me, it was how motivating it was to be here because USF has been so supportive, the students have been supportive, the staff has been supportive."

She's got her sights set on the next step: applying to eight veterinary schools in hopes of one day becoming a vet.

"I'm not a genius. I'm not like the most brilliant person or anything,” said Aguilar. “It's not a matter of how smart you are. I've had a ton of support from my mom, and without her and without her not only encouraging me like in school, but also consistently encouraging me to be a better person too, that none of this would have been possible."