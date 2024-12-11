Susan Solved It Quick Tips- Unused Gift Cards

- There's a good chance you could be throwing money away if you're receiving gift cards this holiday season and not using them.
- A Bankrate survey found that more than 2 out of 5 adults have at least one unused gift card, leaving a lot of money just lying around.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury takes a closer look.
A state report says hundreds of frail elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe in a small church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during Hurricane Helene.
Florida nursing home patients were 'side by side, head to toe' with no air conditioning, food