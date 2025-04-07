News to Know for April 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

After a week of events, games and celebrations, UConn rose to the top on Sunday, winning its 12th national championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The team dominated defending champion South Carolina, ending with a score of 82-59. Now, we can shift our focus entirely to the Florida Gators, who will take on the Houston Cougars tonight in the men's NCAA Tournament championship. If they can pull it off, it will be the first time the University of Florida has won a national championship since 2007, their second in a row after also claiming victory in 2006.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny skies. Highs today will get even warmer, climbing into the 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, April 7, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Credit Card Scams

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Card Scams

Things to Do this April 7

Participate in a peaceful seashell shore walk at Coquina Beach, followed by a delicious BBQ lunch and enjoyable water sports, all aimed at helping you relax and connect with nature.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: Gulf Drive South, Bradenton Beach Cost: $15

Create a custom-painted Spring-inspired wine glass, enjoy complimentary wine, and meet new friends for a fun DIY night out.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $28

Attend a skating night designed for beginner and intermediate skaters to improve your skills.

When: 8:30 p.m. Where: 5121 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa Cost: $15



