News to Know for April 7

After a week of events, games and celebrations, UConn rose to the top on Sunday, winning its 12th national championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The team dominated defending champion South Carolina, ending with a score of 82-59. Now, we can shift our focus entirely to the Florida Gators, who will take on the Houston Cougars tonight in the men's NCAA Tournament championship. If they can pull it off, it will be the first time the University of Florida has won a national championship since 2007, their second in a row after also claiming victory in 2006.
News to Know
- A Florida captain is arrested for threats after a viral encounter: Brock Horner, a charter captain, was arrested for unlawfully boarding a teenager's boat and threatening him, which was captured on video and took off on social media.
- The US sees a third measles-related death amid outbreaks: A second school-age child who was hospitalized with measles is the third death in the country since the virus started ripping through West Texas in late January.
- Tampa community members join nationwide ‘Hands Off!’ protests: Demonstrators criticized Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s actions on government downsizing, immigration, and human rights.
- Stocks set to open down on Monday: US stock futures plunged Sunday evening after two sessions of sell-offs that wiped away over $5.4 trillion in market value.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny skies. Highs today will get even warmer, climbing into the 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Things to Do this April 7
- Participate in a peaceful seashell shore walk at Coquina Beach, followed by a delicious BBQ lunch and enjoyable water sports, all aimed at helping you relax and connect with nature.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Gulf Drive South, Bradenton Beach
- Cost: $15
- Create a custom-painted Spring-inspired wine glass, enjoy complimentary wine, and meet new friends for a fun DIY night out.
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $28
- Attend a skating night designed for beginner and intermediate skaters to improve your skills.
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 5121 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $15
