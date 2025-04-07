Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy, 80s. Showers after dark.

Last warm day before a significant cool down.

We'll start warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny skies. Highs today will climb into the 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will increase during the day, gusting occasionally to 30mph during the afternoon. Though a quick pop-up shower is possible this afternoon east of I-75, most of the showers will move through after sunset.

The rain will approach the coast this evening between 7-8pm. A couple of thunderstorms are possible, and as always with these fronts, we'll have to watch for the chance of a brief water spout. Showers will continue overnight though severe weather overnight is unlikely.

Tuesday may start with a few morning showers. The rain will clear out quickly but clouds will be stubborn to leave. Cooler air will move in on a nice north breeze. Highs Tuesday will be only in the 70s.

Nice weather sets in for the rest of the week with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another cold front will move through late Friday. This one is unlikely to bring us any significant rainfall but will keep nice weather around through the weekend with temperatures near or even below normal Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Monday!