PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A viral incident captured on video has led to the arrest of 40-year-old Brock Horner, a charter captain, for unlawful boarding and assault in the waterways of Charlotte Harbor.

Punta Gorda Police arrested Horner on April 1 following an investigation into a confrontation that happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Gilcrist Bridge.

Punta Gorda charter captain arrested for unlawful boarding and threats following viral encounter in Charlotte Harbor

The incident, captured on video by a teenage witness, showed Horner unlawfully boarding the victim’s boat and threatening him. Horner is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the United States Coast Guard are also investigating, which may lead to additional state or federal charges.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith held a press conference on April 5 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Punta Gorda Police Department.