Tampa community members join nationwide ‘Hands Off!’ protests against Trump and Musk

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay residents joined millions of people nationwide who protested President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered in downtown Tampa, angry about the way Trump is running the country. “Even if you are the President of the United States, you are not our king. There are still rules we follow. There are still checks and balances,” said Mindy Maconi.

The Hands Off! protest is the largest single day of action since Trump was sworn in for a second term. Demonstrators criticized Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s actions on government downsizing, immigration, and human rights.

“All the cuts with DOGE are just so reckless, and it doesn’t seem like anything was well thought out,” said Barbara Morris.

Holding up signs with slogans like “Due process for all” and “Hands off my retirement,” protesters voiced concerns over the administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, cut funding for health programs, and tariffs.

“Dismantling Social Security, which I worked for 50 years, and the tariffs that just dropped my retirement account by $56,000 in two days. That’s the personal stuff. The bigger stuff is when you don't stand up to a bully, he keeps doing it,” said Rachel Dale.

Rallygoers want to see an end to the billionaire takeover, slashing of federal funds for programs that working people rely on, and an end to the attacks on immigrants and trans people.

“Hearing him talk about trans people, queer people, disabled people, veterans, nearly every marginalized group, the way that he does, is just disturbing to me,” said Ada Bradford.

Protesters said they will not sit back and watch attacks on American rights and freedoms. “Congress needs to step up and needs to fight for us. Because we voted him in, and we can vote him out, and midterms aren't too terribly far away,” Morris said.