Fans unite to celebrate women's basketball at Final Four red carpet event

TAMPA — Basketball fans from across the country gathered outside Amalie Arena on Sunday to cheer on their favorite teams as players, coaches, and staff walked the red carpet into history.

“We love UConn, so we are excited to see them; we love Paige Bueckers and Geno, and we are just so excited to see good basketball,” said Connecticut fan Cheyenne Caldon.

“I’ve never been to a Final Four, so I had to come. I’m not going to say I’m the one, but I’m one of their number one fans,” said a South Carolina fan.

For many of these fans, it was a chance to get up close and personal with their heroes.

“I mean, Paige has been amazing, but the whole team and the coaching staff have been incredible,” said another Connecticut fan.

“Dawn Staley, I mean, Dawn Staley; she is the best,” said South Carolina fan Sasha Williams.

A simple high-five, smile, or wave means everything to these fans. It’s more than just supporting a team; it’s about community.

“Love watching them and made some friends along the way with some of the players, and they are so friendly and kind,” said the Amato family from Connecticut.

While each fan base desperately wants to win, they said they can all take pride in women’s basketball, regardless of the final score.

“It’s a beautiful experience; look at all the people around here supporting women’s sports. I’m so proud to be a part of this,” said Williams.