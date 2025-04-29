News to Know for April 29

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Did you manage to catch a glimpse of that rocket launch yesterday? Amazon's first batch of internet satellites rocketed into orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral, the latest entry in the mega-constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's thousands of Starlinks. Once released in orbit, the satellites will eventually reach an altitude of nearly 400 miles.
News to Know
- Panthers beat Lightning 4-2: Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones scored third-period goals 11 seconds apart, and the Florida Panthers stormed from behind to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
- A bill named for an injured Citrus County deputy passes: Current state law only guarantees benefits to officers catastrophically injured during a chase, an emergency, or a criminal act, not while directing traffic.
- A 94-year-old Lightning fan rallies team support: Driving around the neighborhood in her tricked-out Lightning-themed golf cart, you won’t find a bigger Bolts fan than Arlene Jekel.
- The victim of the Clearwater ferry crash is identified: Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, was identified as the man who died in the collision, officials confirmed Monday.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry and mild with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Expect dry and sunny weather throughout the morning and into the first half of the afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Ignoring tax debt can lead to penalties and interest, exacerbating financial issues. Taxpayers can verify debt status through the IRS website or local offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and Lakeland. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on ways to check if you owe money to the IRS.
Jefferson High's Business Academy shapes future corporate leaders
Kathy Mendieta, a senior at Tampa's Jefferson High School, took her student-created company, LingoTech, to New York City to compete in a Shark Tank-like competition.
Things to Do this Tuesday, April 29
- Go "Back to the Future" with a time-traveling adventure at the Straz Center.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: $88.32
- Shop the Gulfport Fresh Market, where fresh finds and local treasures await.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
- Cost: Free
- Dive deep into the remarkable life of Janis Ian and her musical journey in "Breaking Silence" at the theater.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
- Cost: $12
