News to Know for April 29

AP Photo/John Raoux
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with a payload of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR - 2025-04-29T061748.510.png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you manage to catch a glimpse of that rocket launch yesterday? Amazon's first batch of internet satellites rocketed into orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral, the latest entry in the mega-constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's thousands of Starlinks. Once released in orbit, the satellites will eventually reach an altitude of nearly 400 miles.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry and mild with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Expect dry and sunny weather throughout the morning and into the first half of the afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Ignoring tax debt can lead to penalties and interest, exacerbating financial issues. Taxpayers can verify debt status through the IRS website or local offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and Lakeland. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on ways to check if you owe money to the IRS.

Susan Solves It: Understanding Tax Debt

Jefferson High's Business Academy shapes future corporate leaders

Kathy Mendieta, a senior at Tampa's Jefferson High School, took her student-created company, LingoTech, to New York City to compete in a Shark Tank-like competition.

Jefferson High's Business Academy shapes the future corporate leaders of America

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 29

  • Go "Back to the Future" with a time-traveling adventure at the Straz Center.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
    • Cost: $88.32
  • Shop the Gulfport Fresh Market, where fresh finds and local treasures await.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
    • Cost: Free
  • Dive deep into the remarkable life of Janis Ian and her musical journey in "Breaking Silence" at the theater.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
    • Cost: $12

