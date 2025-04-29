Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few PM showers, upper 80s

Look for a few sct'd showers to return later today.

We'll start the day dry and mild with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Look for dry and sunny weather through the morning and into the first half of the afternoon. We'll see temperatures warm into the mid-80s by midday and into the upper 80s soon after.

After 3 pm there will be an increasing chance for sct'd showers and storms. These will be most likely around the I-75 corridor and points west, with any showers that do develop drifting back toward the coast. A couple of these will have some very heavy downpours and with the timing around the evening commute, I would definitely expect some impacts to roads and traffic. The showers will wind down after 8pm.

Wednesday through Friday are looking hot and dry. The showers we're seeing today are actually associated with a weak front which will act to drop the humidity a little bit, especially during the afternoons, for the rest of the work week.

Another weak front will get pushed down into Florida this weekend. There will be a small chance for some pop-up showers on Saturday as the front comes nearby. The rain coverage will increase on Sunday and may reach over 40% by Sunday afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!