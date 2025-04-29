94-year-old Lightning fan rallies team support across her neighborhood

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — House after house in the Mainlands neighborhood in Pinellas Park, there is nothing but passionate Lightning fans, and the woman at the center of it all, you could say the leader of it all, the most passionate fan of them all, is 94-year-old Arlene Jekel.

Driving around the neighborhood in her tricked-out Lightning-themed golf cart, you won’t find a bigger Bolts fan than Jekel, but believe it or not, it wasn’t always that way.

“I hate to say this, but I was an Avalanche fan, but as soon as I moved here, I changed horses, as you might say,” said Jekel.

Jekel started rooting for the Lightning in 2006, attending games with her family. She’s been cheering for them ever since.

“The first game I watched, I really got into it,” said Jekel.

Due to health issues, Jekel now watches most games from her favorite chair in the living room, often joined by friends and neighbors throughout the community.

“There may be two or three here and maybe more, and sometimes we have pizza,” said Jekel.

“Radio or TV, we are there,” said neighbor Fay Berguson.

However, in Jekel's house, there are two favorite teams, the Lightning and Empath Suncoast Hospice. Their caregivers have even worked the Lightning into Jekel's occupational therapy.

“A 'Go Lighting' word search for Arlene,” said occupational therapist Carolyn Tutt. “We always look at what people enjoy most, their passion in life, hobbies and interests, things that excite them.”

Jekel said overall, the Lightning have been a nice escape from the challenges of getting old.

“In my later years here, when I’m having a few problems, health problems, it takes my mind off of what the problem is,” said Jekel. “I don’t know what I would have done without the Lightning because I don’t watch any other sports, and it’s been wonderful for me.”