Bill named for injured Citrus County deputy, that will fix injustice, passes Fla. Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The progress is slow, but progress is happening for Deputy Andy Lahera.

The progress comes as he recovers from a traumatic brian injury he suffered almost two years ago near Lecanto, when he was hit by a car while directing traffic for the sheriff’s office.

Recent videos posted to Facebook show the deputy is regaining some key functions, like lifting his left arm.

Michelle Lahera, his wife, is by his side daily.

“He’s trying, and he’s still fighting,” she said.

But recovery isn’t the only fight. For two years, Michelle has been fighting to make sure her husband keeps his healthcare coverage.

Current state law only guarantees benefits to officers catastrophically injured during a chase, an emergency, or a criminal act, not while directing traffic.

Lahera Family

In February, Rep. Judson Sapp (R-Palatka) filed a bill to fill that gap in state law.

“This is why you run,” he said. “If you find an injustice like this, and you have an opportunity to fix it as an elected official, that’s what you do.”

The legislative effort has gotten overwhelming support in Tallahassee. The bill received a unanimous vote from the Florida House of Representatives last Thursday. The Senate gave it a unanimous vote of support on Monday.

Michelle was in the gallery both times and received a standing ovation from lawmakers both times. She’s since shared the good news with her husband, who remains in the hospital.

“That’s what I was telling him,” she said through tears. “That he’s making more of a difference than he even knows.”

For Michelle, the Andy Lahera Act is bigger than Andy Lahera.

“I want to make sure that no one ever has to worry about their person being taken care of,” she said.

All the bill needs now is the governor’s signature.