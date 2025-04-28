News to Know for April 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's going to be another scorcher of a day, at least by springtime standards. Today's high could potentially tie the record of 93 degrees set back in 2017, making it a good time to hit the pool after work or school. If you're wanting to take refuge in the AC, you can catch the Lightning on TV tonight, who will take on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Jacksonville during the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although things admittedly looked a little tricky last week, we're still hopeful we can bring the trophy back home to Tampa Bay.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake said we'll have another warm and humid start to the day, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The heat and humidity won't stop there, either. Expect it to continue throughout the day.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Over 3.6 million adults aged 60 and older have student loan debt, averaging between $18,000 and almost $45,000. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to alleviate debt, including refinancing, loan forgiveness programs, and income-based repayment plans.

Susan Solves It: Student Debt for Older Adults

Daly Discoveries

These theme-park props could be yours at the legendary Lakeland Antique Mall, which just moved to a new location at 4985 US Hwy 98 North, Lakeland. The 22,000-square-foot space is stuffed with rare treasures and great deals alike.

Need a Terminator or Velociraptor? Lakeland Antique Mall has both at new location

Things to Do this Monday, April 28

Dive into an action-packed afternoon of skate lessons and fun activities at SPoT After School Sessions.

When: 2:30 p.m. Where: 4215 E Columbus Drive, Tampa Cost: $35

Enhance your storytelling skills and learn professional writing techniques at "Master of the Story."

When: 11 a.m. Where: Online Cost: $35

Immerse yourself in the magical glow of glass art during Golden Hours at Imagine Museum.

When: 2 p.m. Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Cost: $15



