Forecast: Another day to break a record & finally some rain

TAMPA — Good Monday morning everyone! It is another warm and humid start to the day with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. The heat and humidity continues throughout the day with high potentially tying the record of 93 degrees set back in 2017. Our next best chance of rain moves in this afternoon, mainly for those north and east of Tampa. Showers and a few storms will be beneficial to our drought monitor. Tuesday also brings a more widespread rain chance. Highs hang this week near 90 as high pressure takes over. The weekend looks dry for now.

I hope you all have a great day!