Need a Terminator or Velociraptor? Lakeland Antique Mall has both at new location

LAKELAND, Fla. — Extraterrestrial for sale. A velocipraptor, too! And don't forget the giant glowing fire skull from Universal Studios!

All of these theme-park props could be yours at the legendary Lakeland Antique Mall, which just moved to a new location at 4985 US Hwy 98 North, Lakeland.The 22,000-square-foot space is stuffed with rare treasures and great deals alike.

"Pretty much anything you can think of we've got in here somewhere," says store manager Phil Evans.

There are sections dedicated to Coca-Cola, vinyl records, and circus memorabilia.

But the big attraction at this must-visit destination for theme-park buffs is the awesome back of the store, where Eric Zinkann from Vault Collectibles has an epic collection of authentic props from Disney and Universal.

This includes parts of rides and furniture from various resort hotels, most reasonably priced to sell.

"We have people who buy a Christmas ornament off of a [resort lobby] tree, and they tell us, 'We got married in front of that lobby tree,'" says Eric.

