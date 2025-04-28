I-4 congestion relief lanes open early between Tampa and Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced the official opening of congestion relief lanes in one of I-4's busiest sections eight months ahead of schedule.

This I-4 corridor, from U.S. 27 in Polk County through World Drive, was notorious for huge backups.

This was part of FDOT’s Moving I-4 Forward project. A long-term project for this area, but opening up these congestion relief lanes for immediate relief.

The FDOT says they were working on the Westbound lanes throughout the weekend, which is now open.