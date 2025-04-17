Watch Now
News to Know for April 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Yesterday was a busy day for nature enthusiasts. The Florida House passed legislation prohibiting development on state parks. This means there will be no golf courses, pickleball courts or luxury lodges to worry about if you're wanting a quiet day outside. While the legislation protects our precious state parks, other areas are still at risk. A community in Tarpon Springs along the Anclote River will see the construction of a 404-unit apartment complex, which has been causing controversy among residents for years.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says there's a bit of a chill in the air this morning, with many starting the day in the low 50s and even some upper 40s north of the Bay, but it won't last long. Sunny skies and light winds will push temperatures through the 60s and 70s and into the 80s by midday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Last year, injuries from recalled products hit an eight-year high with 869 injuries and 15 deaths reported, prompting the US Public Interest Research Group to call for faster recalls and better consumer warnings.

Susan Solves It: Recalled Product safety concerns

Things to Do this Thursday, April 17

  • Attend the "Barre with the Bar Method" event at Armature Works, offering full-body workouts that combine ballet-inspired movements with strength training.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Explore the Waterfront District of Tampa, highlighting its history, architecture, and ongoing developments at the Water Street Walking Tour.
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $30
  • Discuss Cathy Salustri's "Florida Spectacular," exploring the state's extraordinary places and exceptional lives with The Book Group at the Tampa Bay History Center.
    • When: 10:30 a.m.
    • Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

