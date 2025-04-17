News to Know for April 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Yesterday was a busy day for nature enthusiasts. The Florida House passed legislation prohibiting development on state parks. This means there will be no golf courses, pickleball courts or luxury lodges to worry about if you're wanting a quiet day outside. While the legislation protects our precious state parks, other areas are still at risk. A community in Tarpon Springs along the Anclote River will see the construction of a 404-unit apartment complex, which has been causing controversy among residents for years.

News to Know

A teenager is arrested in a murder case: The 16-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder after a teenage girl's body was found near a Hernando County nature preserve last month.

Neighbors want an asbestos dumpster moved: Ryane Smith said debris from hurricane-damaged homes containing asbestos is being placed in a dumpster just feet from her home in Sun Retreats Dunedin.



The Tampa Riverwalk makes the cut: The hotspot for locals and tourists alike was ranked second on the USA Today 10 Best list of riverwalks across the country, independently selected by editors and readers.

Bartow installs new red-light cameras: City officials are working to improve community safety by installing 16 red-light cameras at intersections with high traffic volume.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says there's a bit of a chill in the air this morning, with many starting the day in the low 50s and even some upper 40s north of the Bay, but it won't last long. Sunny skies and light winds will push temperatures through the 60s and 70s and into the 80s by midday.

Susan Solves It

Last year, injuries from recalled products hit an eight-year high with 869 injuries and 15 deaths reported, prompting the US Public Interest Research Group to call for faster recalls and better consumer warnings.

Things to Do this Thursday, April 17

Attend the "Barre with the Bar Method" event at Armature Works, offering full-body workouts that combine ballet-inspired movements with strength training.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore the Waterfront District of Tampa, highlighting its history, architecture, and ongoing developments at the Water Street Walking Tour.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $30

Discuss Cathy Salustri's "Florida Spectacular," exploring the state's extraordinary places and exceptional lives with The Book Group at the Tampa Bay History Center.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa Cost: Free



