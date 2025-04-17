Forecast: Cool start with a quick warm-up

There's a bit of a chill in the air this morning, with many towns starting the day in the low 50s and even some upper 40s north of the Bay. This chill won't last long. Sunny skies and light winds will push temperatures through the 60s and 70s and into the 80s by midday today.

Friday won't start quite as cool. Say goodbye to the 40s and think more 50s and 60s, Friday morning. Friday afternoon will feature a few sct'd clouds and hot temperatures near 90 degrees, except right at the coast.

The holiday weekend looks hot but dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach near 90. The mornings should still be comfortable, with many towns near the coast starting the day in the 60s and some upper 50s away from the beaches.

The warm weather will continue into next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. However, there will be a steady increase in the humidity. This should push up morning temperatures by a few degrees, with some towns near the water starting in the low 70s.