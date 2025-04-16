Bartow installs 16 red-light cameras at busy intersections

BARTOW, Fla. — The City of Bartow is working to improve community safety by installing red-light cameras at intersections with high traffic volume.

Several major highways run through Bartow, so semi-trucks are commonly seen alongside commuters on the city’s streets.

“We have at least 100,000 people [daily] coming to Bartow. Whether they’re coming here for municipal or county business or whether they’re traveling through here to be able to get to State Road 60 or U.S. 17,” said Mike Herr, Bartow City Manager.

Videos from the Bartow Police Department show drivers running red lights along Highway 60 and Highway 17. The videos, captured during a red-light study, drove city leaders to take action.

The city has installed 16 red-light cameras at eight high-risk intersections.

“Our goal is safety. It's not about money, it’s about safety, for people to arrive safely and leave safely,” Herr said.

Each intersection is marked clearly with signs to alert drivers that cameras are in use ahead. The cameras, which will be operational 24/7, are installed at the following intersections:



Wilson Ave. at Van Fleet Dr. / SR 60

W. Main St. / SR 60 at Crown Ave.

Holland Pkwy. / US 17 / US98 at Van Fleet Ave. / US 98

Broadway Ave. / US 98 / at E. Van Fleet Dr. / SR 60

Holland Pkwy. / US 17 at Main St.

S. Holland Pkwy. US 17 at W. Wabash St.

Holland Pkwy. / US 17 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

S. Holland Pkwy. / US 17 at E. Georgia St.

“This system is not formulated to validate safety, but rather to act as a cash cow for private companies at the cost of everyday drivers,” said Jonathan Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh created an online petition to stop the red-light program, calling it a money grab.

“Hiring more police, having more of a presence. Better signage, less road construction. There’s an endless way to solve this problem,” Cavanaugh said.

Violators will get a $158 ticket, of which $75 is retained by the city.

“It’s alright with me. As long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, obeying the rules and the law,” said Castadero Hudnel.

The red-light cameras go live on April 21. For the first 30 days, violators will receive warnings. Beginning May 21, violations will incur fines.