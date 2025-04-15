News to Know for April 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Tuesday is the dreaded (or anticipated, depending on how you look at it) Tax Day. While most of the country is waking up to submit their returns, Floridians are getting a little extra time this year after the 2024 hurricane season. The IRS sent out a reminder that those impacted by disasters—12 states, including Florida, to be exact—would have until May 1 to finish their taxes. If you need extra time beyond the new deadline, you can also file for a longer extension. So don't stress too much today, you've still got plenty of time.

News to Know

New I-4 lanes will open ahead of schedule: The congestion relief lanes, which run in both directions through one of the busiest sections of the highway, will open on April 28.

A Riverview man receives a special gift: When Robert Humphrey was told he needed a new heart, he wasn't sure he would live to see another anniversary with his high school sweetheart—that is, until a friend from social media stepped in.



A search for a missing child ends in tragedy: Officials determined that an autistic 3-year-old boy who disappeared on Sunday accidentally drowned in a nearby Palm Harbor pond.

Dunedin Public Library to celebrate over 100 years: The oldest library in Pinellas County will commemorate its 130th birthday on April 25 with a free, open-to-the-public party.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says that lovely skies will continue with a mild morning ahead. Some patchy fog is possible north of I-4, and most of us will wake up in the 50s and low 60s.

Susan Solves It

The number of cars being stolen saw a notable drop last year based on the findings of a new study. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury tells us what's driving those changes and what types of cars are the most susceptible to theft.

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 15

See Cheekface, an indie rock trio and a talk-singing band at Crowbar, a downtown nightclub.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa Cost: $22

See Hawthorne Heights perform live at Jannus Live for a night of nostalgia and energetic music.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 200 1st Avenue North, St Pete Cost: $50

Join marine conservationist Jess Cramp at the Straz Center for an enlightening presentation on "The Untold Story of Sharks."

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $29.38



