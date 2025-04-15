Forecast: Beautiful skies with a breezy afternoon

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! Lovely skies continue with a mild morning on tap. Some patchy fog is possible north of I-4, most of us wake up in the 50s and low 60s. Low 80s and sunshine continue today and tomorrow as a dry cold front sweeps through. Breezy winds are also possible this afternoon out of the west. Highs creep up to near record-levels as we get to your Easter weekend. Highs near 90 with abundant sunshine into Monday of next week. No real rain chances for the next seven day.

I hope you all have a great day!